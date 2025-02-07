Second-hand market brings affordable joy of shopping to underprivileged

ISLAMABAD - The second-hand clothing market had become a go-to destination for middle-income households seeking quality products at affordable prices. As it had emerged as a beacon of hope for the poor, offering affordable essentials and a chance to rebuild their lives. Amidst the stark economic contrasts of Islamabad, the second-hand clothing market stands as a beacon of affordability for those struggling to make ends meet.

A customer Fatima Khan recently shared her heartwarming experience said, “I came here every month to buy clothes and household items for my family, because this second-hand market was a blessing for people like us who cannot afford new things.” She remarked that for the poor, this market was more than just a place to buy second-hand goods, it is a symbol of resilience. She mentioned that she was able to purchase high-quality clothing and household items at a fraction of the cost of new products. Another customer, a father of three, Muhammad Ali, said, “I lost my job a few months ago, and I was struggling to make ends meet. But then I discovered second-hand clothing market. Now, I can buy affordable clothes and toys for my children, and even some essential household items.”

He said second-hand clothing market has become a lifeline for many low-income families in Pakistan, providing them with access to essential items that they might not be able to afford otherwise.

The market was also a hub for entrepreneurs and small business owners, who come to purchase goods in bulk and resell them in their own communities, he stated.