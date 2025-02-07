Friday, February 07, 2025
Security Forces eliminate three terrorists in North Waziristan operation

Web Desk
7:01 PM | February 07, 2025
Security forces killed three terrorists belonging to Fita Al Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Friday.

According to the ISPR statement, the operation was conducted on the night of February 6 based on intelligence reports regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.

"During the operation, our troops effectively engaged the Khawarij, eliminating three terrorists who were attempting to escape disguised in women's attire (burqa)," the statement said.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region. A sanitization operation is underway to ensure the elimination of any remaining threats.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for their successful operation, stating that the entire nation salutes their efforts. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

