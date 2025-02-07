Security forces kill 12 militants in NW operation

ISLAMABAD - Security Forces killed 12 Khawarij between 5th and 6th February when they conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of khwarij. Military media wing ISPR said in a statement that during the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, 12 khwarij were sent to hell. However, during the intense fire exchange, Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim, 34, resident of District Hangu, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.