Friday, February 07, 2025
Seminar held at Lahore International Book Fair

Staff Reporter
February 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  At the 38th Lahore International Book Fair, the pavilion of the Muslim Council of Elders organized a seminar titled “The Muslim Council of Elders and Its Role in Islamic Dialogue.” The symposium featured Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdullah, Director of the Sheikh Zayed Islamic Center at the University of Punjab, Lahore, and renowned religious scholar Allama Lal Hussain Tohidi. A large number of young participants attended the seminar. The speakers appreciated the initiative of His Eminence Grand Imam Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, in promoting inter-sectarian dialogue and praised the Muslim Council of Elders for its practical efforts in this regard.

They emphasized the need to combat sectarianism, address global challenges facing the Muslim Ummah, and foster harmony within Muslim societies.

Staff Reporter

