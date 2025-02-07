Senate body displeased over absence of federal minister, secy from meeting

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday expressed concerns over the absence of federal minister and secretary from the committee meeting. The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production, chaired by Senator Aon Abbas, convened at the Parliament House. During the meeting, Senator Aon Abbas, along with other committee members, expressed concerns regarding the absence of the minister and the secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production. In the previous meeting, Senator Aon raised serious concerns about the rising price of sugar and the corruption involved in the process. He posed significant questions regarding the shareholders involved, and despite this being a major issue, no senior officials from the ministry were present to address these concerns.

The committee also needed to discuss the Ramzan packages, which were allocated to BISP instead of the Utility Store. Senator Aon also sought an update on the status of the 10,000 employees of the Utility Store, a matter that was supposed to be addressed in the session. In protest, the Committee Chairman, Senator Aon Abbas and other members unanimously agreed to refer the matter to the chairman of the Senate for further action and subsequently adjourned the meeting. The meeting was attended by Senators Danesh Kumar, Husna Bano, Mir Dostain Khan Domki, Syed Masroor Ahsan, and Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, along with the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production.