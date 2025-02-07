Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed on Feb 14

KARACHI - The Sindh Education Department has announced a public holiday for all government and private educational institutions on Friday, February 14, in observance of Shab-e-Barat.

According to an official notification, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions under the Sindh Education Department will remain closed on 15th Shaban, marking the religious occasion.

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of Shaban and holds religious significance in Islam, as people engage in prayers, seeking forgiveness, and performing religious rituals.