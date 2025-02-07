Friday, February 07, 2025
Steps will be taken to eliminate sugar inflation: Tanveer

Web Desk
3:35 PM | February 07, 2025
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said all necessary measures will be taken to eliminate the artificial shortage and inflation of sugar. 

Chairing a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board in Islamabad on Friday, he said the federal government will work with the provinces to keep sugar prices at a reasonable level.

The meeting was told that sugar is available at a reasonable price in the market.

It was decided to convene a meeting on Monday to finalize sugar prices for Ramadan.

