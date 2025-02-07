Friday, February 07, 2025
TDAP organises seminar on Guava at Larkana

Staff reporter/APP
February 07, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sukkur Office organized a seminar on guava at Larkana on Thursday. The objective of the event was to assess the viability of export potential of guava from Larkana division and its region. This event served as common platform for the representatives of Sindh Agriculture Department, Guava Research Institute, Sindh Abadgaar Board, Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, District Administration, and Larkana Chamber of Commerce Industry Larkana who discussed and debated on various issues and challenges that discourage the productivity and profitability of the product.

