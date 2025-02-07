The Disadvantages of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has undoubtedly revolutionised various sectors, including healthcare and banking, by enhancing efficiency and automating tasks. However, despite its benefits, AI also presents several serious drawbacks.

One of the most significant concerns is job displacement. As AI continues to advance, it is replacing human roles in manufacturing, retail, customer service, and even professional fields like journalism and law. This trend threatens to increase unemployment and widen economic disparities.

Additionally, AI systems can perpetuate biases found in the data they are trained on, leading to discrimination in hiring, loan approvals, and law enforcement. Privacy concerns and excessive dependence on AI further highlight the risks associated with its widespread adoption.

Lastly, AI’s potential use in autonomous weaponry raises serious ethical and security concerns. Without human oversight, AI-controlled military technologies could escalate conflicts unpredictably.

ZEEMAR SHOUKAT,

Kech.