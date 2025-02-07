Three policemen martyred, six injured in gun attack on checkpost in Karak

KARAK - At least three police officials were martyred and six others sustained injuries in a on Bahadur Khel checkpost in Karak district on Thursday.

According to a district police spokesperson, the attackers launched a barrage of gunfire at the Bahadur Khel check post in the Karak district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan.

“Unknown terrorists opened fire from all sides at a check post in Karak’s Bahadur Khel area, targeting police personnel using light and heavy weapons in an attempt to capture the check post,” according to a statement from the KP Police Central Office.

The security personnel present at the checkpost fired back in an encounter which lasted two hours, following which the terrorists fled, the statement said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to District Police Officer Shehbaz Elahi, three injured policemen were shifted to the Karak District Headquarter Hospital, while three others were sent to Peshawar for treatment as their condition was critical

District Police Officer said the attackers fled the scene after police retaliated.

A police contingent immediately arrived at the site and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators. Security measures were heightened across the area following the incident.

The funeral prayers of the three policemen were offered at the Karak Police Lines. KP Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, Kohat Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed, Kohat Commissioner Mautasim Billah, Karak Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Jan, and other civil officers attended the funeral.

“Our Jawans fought bravely and thwarted the enemy’s attack,” Hameed said while speaking to the media in Karak. “The cowardly terrorists wanted to lay siege to this checkpost, overpower it and take over our personnel. However, the terrorists were unsuccessful in their attempts and fled,” he said.

The injured personnel include Taimoor, Junaid, Ilyas, Syed, another officer named Ilyas, and Saddam.