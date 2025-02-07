Trump restates Israel would turn over Gaza to US after war

US president says no troops needed, will slowly, carefully begin construction. Pakistan rejects Trump plan on Palestine. FO says displacing Gaza people deeply troubling, unjust.

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD - US President Donald Trump on Thursday expanded on his plan to push out Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, pledging that the Strip “would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,” and rejecting American boots on the ground as a precondition for the reconstruction of the devastated enclave.

Given that there is currently a ceasefire, his use of the phrase “at the conclusion of the fighting,” appeared to at least leave the door open for the possibility that the war will resume, per the demand of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing flank.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Gazans “would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region” — apparently repeating his suggestion that the Strip’s population would be permanently displaced, despite a statement to the contrary by the top US diplomat on Wednesday.

Trump added that “no soldiers by the US would be needed” since “the US, working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth.” Trump’s Mideast envoy was said to have offered similar assurances to Republican lawmakers amid their concerns about foreign entanglements.

The US president signed off: “Stability for the region would reign!!!” Trump has in recent days repeatedly floated the idea that Egypt and Jordan take in some Gazan refugees while the Strip was being rebuilt — an idea vociferously rejected by Cairo and Amman. But on Tuesday, Trump went much further during a statement to the media at the White House alongside Netanyahu, when the new US president suggested that “the US will take over the Gaza Strip,” while the enclave’s residents should be resettled in other countries.

Trump reportedly did not hold consultations on his new plan, and his announcement Tuesday was said to have even caught Netanyahu by surprise. The premier later applauded Trump’s “totally different” thinking, and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday ordered the IDF to prepare for Gazans to voluntarily emigrate. Posing with Senate leaders on Thursday, Netanyahu was asked whether “US troops are needed in Gaza to make Trump’s plan feasible?” “No,” he answered.

By contrast, the international community — including allies of Washington and Jerusalem — has largely panned Trump’s plan, with Cairo reportedly warning Trump that pushing out Gaza’s residents could jeopardize Egypt’s 1979 peace deal with Israel.

Manwhile, Pakistan yesterday rejected United States President Donald Trump’s shocking proposal for the US to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its people.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the proposal to displace the people of Gaza was deeply troubling and unjust.

“The Palestinian land belongs to the Palestinian people, and the only viable and just option is the two-state solution and resolution of this conflict in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. So, there is no ambiguity on this issue. There is no room for any ambiguity or any doubt on that,” he said.

Khan said Pakistan condemns Israel’s undue restrictions impeding the flow of aid, shelters and necessary medical equipment to the territory, in violation of the ceasefire deal.

“As per the agreement 60,000 trailers and 200,000 tents were supposed to enter Gaza and the deal also required Israel to allow equipment to help clear the rubble to reach Gaza. Amidst dire humanitarian needs, Israel’s undue restrictions are an outright violation of the ceasefire agreement, and it will have dangerous and unprecedented implications for the entire region,” he said.

The spokesperson called upon the international community to break its silence on the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement by Israel and its continuous atrocities committed against the innocent Palestinians.

“The international community must step up and ensure that the ceasefire agreement is honored in letter and spirit. We also urge the international community to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity. We call for enhanced. unhindered humanitarian assistance to those in urgent need; opening of all access points of supply to Gaza; and for allowing all UN and international agencies, including UNRWA to operate fully in Gaza,” Khan said.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s unconditional support for the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people and for the creation of a Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He said the problem in Palestine had been grave, particularly the violation of human rights during last two years. “It is practically a genocide taking place in front of our eyes. Pakistan’s position from the beginning, actually from the time of founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s unequivocal position on this issue is unambiguous and very clear. There is no ambiguity on this. Our support for Palestinian cause is constant throughout our history, it is one of the issues which is very dear to all Pakistani people. This is something you will find constant across our history from 1947, and there is no question of a change,” he explained.

He said Pakistan has been and will continue to stand by the people of Palestine in their just struggle for self-determination, as well as for the establishment of a sovereign, independent and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders.

Asked if he rejected the statements and orders of President Trump regarding displacement and relocation of Palestinians, he said: “Our position is in sync with Palestinian position and not opposite to what Palestinians want.”

Addressing concerns about the regional security, the Foreign Office spokesperson stated that Pakistan recognizes the importance of maintaining stability in South Asia and beyond. He reiterated Pakistan’s consistent stance that sustainable peace can only be achieved through dialogue and cooperation and asserted that Pakistan’s defence was impregnable and Islamabad was ready to defence its boundaries anytime.

In response to queries about Pakistan’s relations with its neighbours, Khan stated that Pakistan remains open to constructive engagement with all regional countries. He said Pakistan values peaceful coexistence and seeks to strengthen ties based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Regarding Pakistan’s relations with India, Khan highlighted that Pakistan has consistently expressed its willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve longstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute. He emphasized that Pakistan remains committed to peaceful negotiations but also reaffirmed its unwavering support for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

He called upon the international community to play a more active role in addressing the humanitarian situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged India to cease human rights violations in the region.

On Pakistan-China relations, Khan reaffirmed the strength of the Pakistan-China strategic partnership. He highlighted that both countries continue to enhance economic, security, and diplomatic cooperation.

The spokesperson emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and emphasized that CPEC remains a vital component of regional connectivity and economic development.

He said Pakistan and China will continue working together on infrastructure, trade, and security initiatives to benefit both nations and the wider region.