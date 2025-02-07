Two killed, one injured as dumper hits bike in Malir

KARACHI - Two members of a family were killed while a female was critically wounded after a speeding dumper hit their motorbike in Malir, Karachi. As per details, a tragic accident was reported near Malir Halt that claimed the lives of a father and son after a dumper ran over their motorcycle. The mother sustained injuries, rescue officials confirmed.

The deceased were identified as Saleem and his 13-year-old son, Afan, while the injured woman has been identified as Rubina. According to police, the dumper driver fled the scene. Relatives of the deceased arrived at the Chhipa morgue to collect the bodies. Speaking to ARY News, the grieving family shared that the victims were residents of Hijrat Colony and were returning from Khuda Ki Basti. Saleem worked as a security guard in a private company and was the father of six children from two wives. His son, Afan, was a second-grade student.

Expressing their sorrow, the family stated, “We are poor people and do not wish to pursue legal action.” Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori highlighted a growing crisis in Karachi, stating that after battling terrorism, the city now faces a new challenge—reckless traffic incidents. Speaking at a press conference at the Governor House on Thursday, Kamran Tessori expressed frustration over the deadly dumpers causing fatalities on Karachi’s roads. “Do not force me to stand in front of these dumpers myself. If people are pushed to the brink, they will no longer allow these vehicles to operate,” the Governor warned. The Governor also touched on cultural revival, discussing the upcoming International Mushaira on February 8th at Expo Center. He emphasized his commitment to bringing back Karachi’s cultural vibrancy, ensuring that poetry and literary gatherings will continue. Tessori encouraged citizens to attend the event, assuring that Governor House remains open for resolving the city’s pressing issues. Kamran Khan Tessori further called on the Sindh government, provincial ministers, and the police to take decisive action against reckless driving by dumpers.

He condemned the exploitation of the vulnerable, urging law enforcement to hold those responsible for the deaths accountable. “More than 60 lives have been lost. Is this a joke with Karachi? These children are your children too—take care of them,” he said, expressing his deep concern over the rising fatalities.