US, China and UK top 3 destinations of Pak exports in Jul-Dec

ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first six months of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-December 2024-25 were recorded at $3017.563 million against the exports of $2748.895 million during July-December 2023-24, showing an increase of 9.77 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1286.437 million against the exports of $1481.762 million last year, showing a decrease of 13.18 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $1100.425 million during the period under review against the exports of $1016.449 million, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $1088.99 million against $1000.719 million last year while the exports to Germany were recorded at $843.722 million against $732.978 million last year, data said. During July-December 2024-25, the exports to Holland were recorded at $742.724 million against $670.394 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $569.347 million against $568.293 million. Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $724.913 million against the exports of $747.933 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $504.308 million against $262.583 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $386.562 million against $299.082 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $280.560 million against $254.122 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $298.951 million against $277.960 million. Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $363.969 million during the current year compared to $328.232 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at $155.544 million against $180.792 million.