Friday, February 07, 2025
Women’s Insecurity

February 07, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Women across Pakistan face insecurity, raising widespread concerns about their safety and dignity. Unfortunately, many suffer from depression due to these fears, and countless women remain confined to their homes as a result.

Recently, after conducting a programme at the School of Intensive Teaching, I noticed a female student waiting alone after everyone had left. Upon inquiry, I discovered she was waiting for her brother to escort her home. This incident highlighted the deep-rooted insecurity among women. It is imperative that individuals ensure their sisters and daughters feel safe and free from threats posed by irresponsible behaviour. Law enforcement and relevant authorities must prioritise women’s security.

RASHID AKBAR,

Khuzdar.

