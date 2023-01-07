Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran Juma Dad Khan on Friday visited Headquarters Hospital Awaran to improve further health facilities for patients of the area.

Medical Superintendent (MS) HQ Hospital Dr Amir Bakhsh briefed him about the annual performance report of the hospital in the form of a book­let, said in press release issued here.

The MS said that 115,631 out­door and 2,596 indoor patients were treated in the hospital during the last year, despite 72 major operations and 3,281 normal operations were made in the headquarters hospital, 97 C-section patients were treated.

He said that 12,430 people were given EPI vaccination, 1,837 pa­tients were given blood supply, and 160,094 people were given x-ray and lab facility. DC Awaran Juma Dad Khan expressed his immense happiness on this large-scale perfor­mance of the doctors and staff of the Awaran Hospital administration.

He hoped the premedical staff that they would continue their pro­fessional services with honesty to provide maximum facilities to the patients in the area.

He said that he has earlier been is­sued a certificate of appreciation for the good performance of MS Awaran Headquarters Hospital, of course, when all the institutions show their duty in this way, the system would be corrected automatically.

He said that education and health were of great importance in govern­ment sectors and passion was need­ed in these departments saying that the passion shown in Awaran Head­quarters Hospital was an example for other institutions.