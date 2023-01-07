Share:

KAMPALA, Uganda - Sixteen people died on Friday in a bus crash in northern Uganda, according to local authorities. “Police in Kamdini have registered a nasty accident where lives have been lost and an unspecified number of victims rushed to Atapara Hospital for treatment,” regional police spokesman Jimmy Okema said in a statement on the incident that occurred at a trading center in the town of Kamdini, about 220 kilometers (136 miles) north of the capital Kampala. Okema said the bus, en route to the northern city of Gulu from Kampala, rammed into a stationary trailer after midnight. Eleven people lost their lives in the crash, while the five other victims died at the hospital, he added. The cause of the accident remains unclear, though preliminary findings suggest that the trailer’s parking was at fault, with no warning signs displayed for oncoming traffic. “It’s a very unfortunate incident. We call for calmness from members of the public. Our condolences to the bereaved families,” said Okema.