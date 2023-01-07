Share:

Rawalpindi-The Homicide Investigation Unit of Police Station Rawat has launched a manhunt to arrest the accused involved in murdering a working woman allegedly pushing her down from 8th floor of an under-construction plaza for not accepting immoral demands during New Year Night party in a private housing society, informed sources on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanam Nazar, a mother of four children, employed as receptionist, they said.

Earlier, Rawat police registered a case under sections 302/34 of PPC on complaint of Raja Anjum Naaz against some 14 accused including owner of Hashi Group of Companies CEO Hashim Raza, they said.

According to sources, Raja Anjum Naaz, the brother of deceased, lodged complaint with PS Rawat that his sister Anjum Naz was employed as receptionist at Hashi Group of Companies and was ordered by her company to attend a New Year Night party on December 31st held on rooftop of under-construction M Hashi Plaza in Phase 8 of a private housing society. He said the company management informed him by phone about injury of his sister in an accident during party.

He alleged his sister was killed by the company CEO and his accomplices for not accepting their immoral and inappropriate demands. The applicant appealed the police to register case against the accused and to arrest them.

Police filed case and began investigation, he said.

SHO PS Rawat SI Nadim Zafar, when contacted, said that police are carrying out raids to arrest the accused after filing a murder case against them on complaint of brother of deceased. He said police are investigating the case from different angles and will not spare the accused at any cost.

Meanwhile, Ratta Amral police held two accused on charges of poisoning a woman to death, according to sources. The accused were identified as Mubashir and Shazia Bibi against whom a case was also registered.

According to sources, Saeed Ullah Khan lodged complaint with police that her daughter Faiza (17) got married with Mubashir a year ago. He said her daughter gave birth to a baby some 15 days ago. He added Shazia Bibi and Mubashir informed him on phone that Faiza committed suicide by swallowing anti-rat pills.

He alleged the duo had killed her daughter by placing her under severe torture and asked police to register murder case against them.

Police filed case and held two accused.