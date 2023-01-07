Share:

Lahore-By all accounts, 2022 has been a tumultuous year for Ladies Golf in Pakistan. However, it is worth remembering that, for long, the PGF’s attitude towards them had been of condescending courtesy and benign neglect. However, this underwent a dramatic change through two strategic decisions taken by two successive PGF Presidents. Firstly, in 2016, Lt Gen (R) Zaheer, at the behest of Dr Asma Afzal Shami, sanctioned the holding of an exclusive, annual Ladies Golf Championship at the national level. Secondly, in 2017, Lt Gen (R) Hilal established the ‘Committee For Development of Ladies Golf,’ with Dr Shami as its Chairperson and Zeenat Ayesha, Humaira Khalid and Amber Javed as its members. While the first was a ‘Game Changer’ from which there has been no looking back, the latter provided women with a platform for developing Ladies Golf according to their own vision and requirements. Significantly, they used this for getting the Federal, Sindh and Punjab Golf Associations to also sanction similar events in their respective domains. They then reached out to the sponsors to regularly subsidise the travel and accommodation costs of lady golfers, thus enabling them to actually participate in these multiple tournaments. Next, they prevailed upon the major Golf Clubs to appoint Lady Golf Captains and make them part of their Tournament Committees. They also convinced them to exempt lady golfers from paying green fees and charge them only 50% of the match fees in Tournaments. As a result, while the number of active lady golfers multiplied by over 400%, i.e. from 60 to over 260, there was a similarly astounding increase in terms of quality as there are 20 single handicappers of whom two are scratch players.

However, their crowning glory was the holding of the 1st PGF International Ladies Amateur Golf Championship in Lahore in February 2020. With the unprecedented participation of 7 regional countries, this became the largest international golfing event held in Pakistan in recent memory. However, in Dr Shami’s words, “This was really not only about playing golf. It was about reaching out, connecting, and building bridges – and 7 bridges were indeed built.” It is worth mentioning that Gen Hilal had granted the ladies the liberty to plan and conduct this historic event entirely on their own, with the only male official being the Chief Referee. Thus, the Head of Malaysian Women’s Golf stated, “Our stereotyped impression of Pakistani women has undergone a sea change. They are women at their best who know no bounds!”

Three other initiatives undertaken in 2021 merit special mentioning. Firstly, in Nov 21, Dr Shami petitioned the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) Authorities to also include Pakistani Lady Golfers in their ranking list. Upon receiving a positive response, she requested Mr Kamran, Manager PGF, to file the necessary paper work to formalise this arrangement. This has instilled a burning desire amongst our talented low handicappers to seek entry onto this listing, especially as it makes them eligible for competing in prestigious events of the International Golf Circuit. Hamna Amjad, created history by becoming the first Pakistani lady to be granted entry into this list in Nov 21. The second significant initiative was the decision of the senior Lady Golfers to honour the achievements of their icons of yesteryears by holding memorial golf matches in their names. Thus, the 1st KPGA Soni Wali Cup Ladies was conducted by Dr Shami in collaboration with Dr Ghazala Shams and Mr Iqbal Wali, Soni’s brother, in Peshawar in Dec 2021 to honour the lady who is widely acknowledged as being the trail blazer of women’s Golf in that province. Thirdly, at the behest of Mina Zainab, the PGA decided to institute an annual, exclusive Ladies Golf Championship in honour of the Madre Millat. Thus the 1st PGA Fatima Jinnah Cup was held in Lahore in Dec 21.

It goes to the credit of the PGF, the Provincial Associations and, especially our Lady Golfers, that they have jointly continued to build upon the above quoted edifice throughout 2022. Thus the 1st Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup was conducted by a team comprising Dr Shami, Bela Azam, and Mamoona Azam at Lahore Gymkhana in Feb 2022. This honoured the achievements of legendary Ghazala Ansari who dominated Ladies Golf throughout the 60’s, winning the National Championship 6 times. Mina Zainab conducted the 5th PGA Ladies Golf Championship and the 2nd Fatima Jinnah Cup in Lahore at Royal Palm Golf Club.

Another major achievement was the successful conduct of PGF International Ladies Championship by Zeenat Ayesha in Islamabad in March 22 in which Thailand and Qatar participated. It was a matter of great pride that our ladies won this international event for the first time, having lost to Thailand on two previous occasions. Another historic aspect of this event was that, for the very first time, the PGF had appointed a lady, Munazza Shaheen, to be the Chief Referee for an International Golf Championship. Incidentally, she is the first Pakistani to have qualified as a Level 2 Referee from abroad, with a Distinction.

The earlier decision to seek entry to WAGR, visibly increased the participation by our single handicappers in WAGR listed championships. As a result, in 2022, three more girls joined Humna in the WAGR listing, namely Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz and Aania Farooq. The first ‘payoff’ came in the form of an invitation to Humna to participate in the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Golf Championship in Thailand.

Later, based on Humna’s excellent performance in the Egyptian Ladies Amateur Golf Nefratiti Cup Championship, she qualified for participating in the prestigious Ladies European Tour held in Aramco Saudi Arabia. Once again, this was a Historic first that elevated the status of our ladies golf. Interestingly, it was during this event that Humna became the first Pakistani lady to become a scratch player. Since then Parkha Ijaz has also achieved scratch status.

Yet there is one important aspect that seems to have been missed out by the hierarchy of the Golfing Establishment, i.e. the conduct of the annual Junior Golf Match for under 14 golfers. The trio of Dr Shami, Iffat Zahra and Aisha Moazzam had worked very assiduously during 2020 and 2022 to hold three such events on behalf of the PGA as it was their conviction that this was the best way of creating a mechanism for ‘talent hunting’ aimed at discovering our future Golf Champions. Fortunately, Mrs. Munazza Shaheen unveiled a private venture entitled the Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL) that was designed to achieve the same purpose of eventually creating a much needed nursery at the grassroots level. Its Inaugural Match, held at Lahore in Oct 22, attracted 100 junior golfers and was an astounding success. Encouraged by this she turned to Dr Asma Shami, who as Chairperson Ladies Golf PGF, had developed links with her counterparts in regional golfing nations, to take AJGL to the international level. Resultantly, an invitation was received from her former Malaysian counterpart Ms. Rabea Hitul, ex-President of Malaysian Ladies Golf Assosciation, to “bring a few junior golfers to participate in the 22nd Sarawak International Junior Golf Premier Cup being held at Malaysia in Nov 22.” Consequently, Mrs. Munazza Shaheen put together a group of 13 AJGL junior golfers, none of whom had ever participated in an international golf tournament. Although the level of competition was very high 5 of our young golfers made the cut at the end of the second day. This was an invaluable experience for our young golfers as it exposed them to the international golfing standards that they need to aspire to. It is hoped that our Golfing Establishment will revive its interest in developing Junior Golf as the future of Ladies Golf depends on this.