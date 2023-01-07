Share:

QUETTA - Three Station House Officers (SHOs) of Quetta have been nominated for best performance award for the month of November and December 2022.

In this connection, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of DIG Quetta Ghulam Azfar Mesar and was attended by SSP Operation Ab­dul Haq Imrani, SSP Investigation Asad Nasir, SSP Traffic Bahram Man­dukhel, SP headquarters, SP CIA and all Divisional ASPs DSPs and SHOs.

As per the decision of the meeting, Haji Abdul Hai Grani SHO Airport was nominated for the first position, Mohammad Ajmal SHO Kharotabad for second, and Abid Raza Mengal SHO Sialkot for the third position, while the first position in the divi­sion was bagged by President Divi­sion SP Naveed Alam.

SHO Kuchlak Niaz Hussain, SHO Airport Abdul Hai Grani, SIO Airport Masood Ahmed Kakar, SHO Shalkot Abidreza Mengal, SHO Pashtunabad Abdul Wali Achakzai SHO Bururi Muhammad Dareen, SHO Kharo­tabad Muhammad Ajmal SHO Police Station Shaheed Ameer Muhammad Dasti Javed Buzdar, SHO Sariab Ajab Khan Kakar, SHO Police Station New Sariab Raza Shahwani were awarded with certificates of appreciation by the police department for their ex­cellent performance.

According to details shared by po­lice, as many as 219 cases were reg­istered, 145 wanted persons have been arrested and 177 absconding accused were arrested in November and December 2022. More than 600 other criminals were arrested in No­vember and December.