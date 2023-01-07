Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized over 256 kg of hashish, 39 kg of opium, and 2 kg of heroin in two different operations and arrested four drug peddlers.

According to a spokesperson, the force had recovered over 256 kg of hashish, and 39 kg of opium and arrested two drug peddlers from Islamabad. In a joint operation, the ANF and Punjab Rangers in Kasur seized over 2 kg of heroin and arrested two drug pushers.

The cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.