MARDAN - Clerks are the backbone of the administration and their concerns would be addressed on priority, said Khyber pakhtunkhwa Governor, haji Ghulam ali while talking to a ten-member delegation of all pakistan Clerks’ association (apCa) at the Governor house, a press statement said. The central secretary general of apCa met with Governor KP to address clerical issues and difficulties and urged that the governor provide suggestions to the federal government to adopt the pay and pension Committee’s recommendations.

Every month, the APCA office bearers informed the governor that there is no money in the provincial treasury for wages in Khyber pakhtunkhwa. as a result, the governor recommended to the federal government that the provinces pay the arrears owed to them under the eighteenth amendment.

It should be paid to the province by the federal government. The office bearers informed the governor that the provincial government pays the wages of government employees every month through GP fund loans. leave encashment, and other means.