QUETTA - Balochistan Home and Tribal Affair Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu presided over the first meeting of the Commission on Missing Persons (CMPs) on Friday.

The meeting was attend­ed by Provincial Finance Minister Zmarak Khan Achakzai and members of the provincial assembly Zabad Riki and Malik Nas­eer Shahwani.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem gave a detailed briefing to the meet­ing saying that the commis­sion was formed on Novem­ber 17, 2021 on the orders of the Balochistan High Court (BHC). The purpose of set­ting up the commission was to review the case of each missing person and take measures for his recovery.

During the briefing, The Additional Secretary said that the procedure for sup­port and assistance to the relatives of the missing persons would be clearly considered. The commis­sion would take measures to help the families of the missing person who were not involved in terrorist activities. The meeting de­cided to call for a detailed list of missing persons from relevant quarters.

The minister said the commission would meet the families of the missing per­sons saying that the high-power parliamentary com­mission made every possible effort to support the families of the missing persons.