LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that software of ‘Smart Eye’ and Registration of Pri­vate Employees (ROPE) under Tenant Registration System (TRS) have been proved very helpful to maintain law and order and securing life and properties of citizens.

Smart Eye (Combination of Hotel Eye and Travel Eye), has proved beneficial to arrest criminals particularly pro­claimed offenders, he added.

According to the report, during last year, Lahore police enrolled more than 574,000 tenants under TRS and also enrolled more than 19,000 private employees under Reg­istration of Private Employees.

Lahore police, through smart eye software, checked record of more than 8.9 million last year and po­lice through smart eye ar­rested 1885 law breakers and criminals. A large num­ber of proclaimed and tar­geted offenders as well as court absconders were also traced during checking pro­cess through the software during last year. More than 744,000 persons and more than 320,000 vehicles were checked through e-police check posts previous year, whereas 2415 persons were arrested through e-check­ing and 2761 stolen vehicles recovered.

As many as 2159 hotels, guest houses, hostels and fac­tories were checked through Smart Eye application last year. The CCPO directed all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to further improve their performance regarding en­rolment of tenants, passen­gers and private employees through Tenants Registration System so as to enable Lahore police to grab the habitual criminals as well as pro­claimed offenders.