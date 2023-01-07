Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday announced to establish state-ofthe-art Engineering University at the cost of Rs 9 billion in Gujrat. Addressing the 7th convocation ceremony at the University of Gujrat, he said the students after getting education from the Engineering University would also be given employments. The chief minister further announced that girl hostels would be set up in the University of Gujrat worth Rs.420 million, saying that Rs.150 million would be disbursed to the University of Gujrat for purchasing eight new buses. He said that Information Technology (IT) lab with the cost of Rs.40 million would be established in the Gujrat University, adding, “We are also planning to build an auditorium in collaboration with US Aid and other philanthropists.”