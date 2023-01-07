Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo on Friday approved hard area allowance for teachers of districts Awaran, Washuk, Kohlu, Mu­sakhel, Shirani, Dera Bugti and Suhabpur, for improving the quality of edu­cation in back­ward areas.

According to a statement is­sued here, the chief minister during a visit to Gwadar an­nounced hard area allowance for teachers and other staff belonging to other districts of the province.

The government is giv­ing incentives in the form of hard area allowance to teach­ers from other districts of the province with an aim to pro­mote the standard of educa­tion in the remote district of the province.

This allowance is Rs5,000 per month to teaching staff of BPS-9 to 15, Rs10,000 per month to teaching staff of BPS-17 and Rs15,000 per month to the headmaster. Headmistress, principal, and district field ed­ucation officers will be given Rs25,000 per month.