The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed a petition of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against his denotifiation for hearing on Jan 11.

A five-member larger bench would conduct hearing on the plea while a notice has been issued to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.

During the last hearing, the LHC suspended the Punjab governor’s order of de-notifying the chief minister, restoring Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his cabinet on the assurance that the provincial assembly would not be dissolved at least until the next date of hearing. The undertaking filed by the chief minister stated that if the governor’s order was suspended and the CM and his cabinet restored, he would not advise the governor to dissolve the assembly till the next date of hearing.