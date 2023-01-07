Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Friday that chief minister Punjab would have to take a vote of confidence as it was a constitutional requirement, other­wise, he would lose the office.

Talking to a delegation of former provincial ministers and parliamen­tarians at Governor House here, he said that the chief minister had been asked to take a vote of confidence ac­cording to the constitution and law.

He further said that the coali­tion government had taken effec­tive steps to improve the country’s economy and saved it from heading towards default. He dismissed the false propaganda that the country was facing the risk of default. He said that due to the prudent economic policies of the coalition government, the economic condition of the coun­try was improving.

The governor said that Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team were working day and night to get the country out of econom­ic crisis. He added, “Due to efforts of the coalition government, our friendly countries have indicated their full co­operation and support to deal with the economic crisis, which is a positive de­velopment and a big achievement.”

Members of National and Provin­cial Assembly Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Nawab Sher Waseer Malik Muhammad Riaz, Mian Fida Hussain Watto, Rana Ab­dul Rauf Ghazali, Saleem Butt, Hina Parvez Butt, Samira Komal, Faisal Hayat Jabwana and Mufti Intikhab Alam were among those who met the governor in separate meetings