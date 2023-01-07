Share:

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Saqib Manan has advised the tourists visiting Murree and adjoining areas to take precautionary measures.

According to the Commissioner Office spokesman, Saqib directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to facilitate the tourists in Murree.

All snow removal machinery should be kept operational, besides arranging salt sprinkler machines and ensuring presence of the required staff, the commissioner said.

The spokesperson said that a control room had also been established at Jinnah Hall Murree, on the special directives of the commissioner. “The tourists, in case of any emergency, can contact the control room on 051-9269015, 051-9269016, 051-9269018”, he added.

The representatives of all the departments concerned would remain present in the control room, which would work round the clock under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner, Murree.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner, Murree, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, the district administration has set up special facilitation centers at 13 sensitive points to assist tourists and respond to any emergency.

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, CMH Murree and basic health centers also finalized arrangements for the snowfall season besides setting up two health camps at Lower Toppa and Bansra Gali, for the convenience of the tourists, the ADC added.

He said that strict action would be taken against the violators. Due to the huge influx of tourists towards Murree, the district administration and the City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi had issued an advisory, appealing to the citizens to observe lane discipline.

According to the advisory, the tourists are requested to use petrol-based vehicles and strictly prohibited to use CNGbased vehicles which may cause problems in cars due to extreme cold in the snow. Families with infants and asthma patients are also advised to avoid travelling to Murree. The visitors are advised to wear warm clothes and avoid unnecessary travel after 8:00 pm. Tourists are also advised to keep their vehicles’ fuel tanks full.

The advisory further says that turn on your emergency lights and other lights of the cars, as well and try to put a metal chain on one tyre. The CTP spokesman said that special traffic wardens had also been deployed at the main sites of Murree to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He requested the tourists to follow the advisory to avoid any kind of inconvenience. The Tourism Police and the special squads were also directed to make coordinated efforts to provide the best facilities to the tourists, he added.