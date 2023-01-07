Share:

In light of artificial price hikes and hoarding of wheat across Balochistan, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to speed up actions to control wheat prices and hoarding.

CM Bizenjo while issuing directives to commissioners and deputy commissioners to deal effectively with the wheat and flour crisis said that strict action should be taken against those who create an artificial shortage.

He also directed the food department to curb across-border wheat smuggling. While a monitoring desk under the charge of the Balochistan Additional Secretary has also been established to review daily actions.