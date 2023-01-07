Share:

LAHORE-Cricket Center and Model Town Greens recorded victories on the second day of the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament against their respective opponents here at Model Town Greens ground on Friday.

The first match of the day proved a low-scoring affair, where Cricket Center overpowered Yu Slim Cricket Club by 7 wickets. Cricket Center won the toss and elected to bowl first. Their decision paid dividend as Yu Slim Club were bundled out for 81 in 15.4 overs, thanks to excellent bowling by Qaiser Ashraf (3-14), Adnan Rasool (3-12) and SaifurRehman (2-10). From Yu Slim, only SafeerAzam (32) and AamerJamil (24) could cross the double figures.

Cricket Center chased the target in just 12 overs losing three wickets. AnazMehmood hammered unbeaten 21 runs, Tariq Nawaz 19 and Basit Ali 18. AwaisMunir (2-20) and Haider Butt (1-9) bowled well for Yu Slim Club. Adnan Rasool was named player of the match.

The second match of the day was a one-sided affair, where Model Town Greens outclassed P&T Gymkhana by 61 runs. Model Town Greens, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 171 runs on the board losing 8 wickets in 20 overs. Player of the match Mirwais Khan top-scored 41 runs while AwaisZafar (35) and Usman Khalid (29) and Waleed (17) also played well. From P&T Gym, Adan Mir claimed 4-35 and AsadRaza 3-30.

P&T couldn’t reply strongly and were all out for 110 in 19.1 overs. M Ishaq scored 42 and Ali Razzaq and Ahmed Bhatti 12 runs each. Mirwais Khan grabbed 3-26, Ahmad Arif 3-19 and Usman Khalid 2-15. Today (Saturday), Golden Star Cricket Club will take on Pindi Gymkhana at 11:00 am.