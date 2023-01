Share:

Minster for Law Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has said that people from a specific school of thought have made politics dirty, standing in meetings and criticizing people is not politics.

The Law Minister while talking to media in Lahore said that his first and last introduction is as a lawyer. He in the last few years people from a specific school of thought have made politics dirty.

Tarar further said that before calling each other thieves and robbers, you should also be clean.