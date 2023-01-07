Share:

The seventh national census campaign will continue from February to March of this year and in preparation, the government has announced the self-enumeration facility through which citizens will be able to submit their information on the Pakistan Bureau of Statistic’s platform online. This type of modernisation, while necessary, is bound to be inaccessible for a majority of the population. Not only do we lack the infrastructure to support it, but the masses do not have the skill set needed to participate. It is vital that we take into account these factors and strategise.

Most provincial governments have already begun the digital census process, and as many as 33 districts of the country have completed the project. In order to mobilise a greater number of people to ensure that the census is successfully concluded by March, the government announced the self-enumeration facility. The initiative is intended to improve the quality of data collection through real-time monitoring, enables geo-tagging, and incorporates computer-assisted telephone interviews to gain quality assurance. And in a Pakistan where people are fully aware of their social responsibilities, have the means to access such facilities and are equipped with an understanding of how to use it, this would be a successful initiative, but the reality of our country is quite different.

What the government has done through self-enumeration is limiting the practice to a select minority that is able to afford the means through which they can access online platforms and have the ability to use it correctly. This means that self-enumeration will become classified to urban centers only, leaving much to be desired for rural and far-flung areas that already receive little state attention. In the long term, this would entail that resource allocation and distribution is not equitable.

There is also another question of transparency and accuracy. Digital and self-enumeration is more prone to human and technological errors that compromise on the accuracy of information collected. Furthermore, they also have to be backed up by independent verification on the back front, so not only does this increase the amount of work carried out but it produces an added expense, the funds of which could be redirected elsewhere. There are drawbacks that must be considered and perhaps, our approach should change slightly to be more inclusive and reflective.