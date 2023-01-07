Share:

With another outflow of $245 million for debt repayment, we saw our foreign exchange reserves reach the eight-year low of $5.576 billion at the end of last week on December 30, 2022. This means that the Finance Minister’s promises of incoming financial assistance through friendly states must now be fulfilled this month. The biggest problem with the dwindling reserves is naturally the debt financing commitments that we still have to maintain over the course of this year, but imports are also greatly affected.

Help is reportedly expected from Saudi Arabia and China, primarily in the form of debt rollovers. But in the past year, a lot of this assistance has been predicated on talks with the IMF. And this is where the key problem lies. Even if the help comes from allied states for now, long-term economic stability cannot come about unless Pakistan resumes and ultimately completes this latest IMF programme. External financing for projects through loans, foreign direct investment and international business confidence in Pakistan’s markets are all tied to the IMF programme, because Pakistan’s ability (or inability) to complete will indicate whether its governments can take fiscally responsible decisions and create an environment conducive to business.

Added to this are the structural problems that the government and financial wizards are only contributing to at this point. The discrepancy between the market rate and the bank-announced value of the dollar has been highlighted by many experts as an indication of the government trying to artificially keep the Rupee’s value stable. The rising value of foreign Letters of Credit (LC) and the restrictions on local banks all but make it impossible to import raw materials for key industries, and production and export will naturally also take a hit as a result of this. Remittances are a concern as the political instability has also hit them hard.

In simple terms, there are limited options for inflows into the economy while outflows remain, and the government’s efforts to plug those outflows through import restrictions and the rupee peg are only leading to more problems. The government’s efforts to provide relief at this point are only causing more harm than good.