MARDAN - The Majority of main trading centres and roadways in Mardan city are becoming encroachment hotspots, while the district government remains a silent spectator.

Pedestrians are hampered by stalls and pushcarts set up on pathways on Bank road, shaheedan Bazaar, sarfaraz Gunj Bazaar, Charssada Chowk, New adda road, Dwasaro Chowk, par hoti Chowk, Gajju Khan Bazaar, and other major streets and squares. There are no adequate parking spaces for Qingqi rickshaws, so drivers park the three-wheelers on the road.

A rickshaw driver stated that the Tehsil Municipal administration collected taxes from them regularly, but there was no parking or other facilities for rickshaws. a customer on Bank road said that shopkeepers, in collusion with the authorities, had put up stalls on pavements selling toys, clothing, shoes, kitchenware, carpets, and other items.

Cab drivers have also set up an unlawful parking area near District headquarters (DhQ) hospital, causing a slew of issues for patients and visitors. Bulk of medical centres is located on shamsi road,and there is no adequate parking, thus most people park their automobiles on the road.

Furthermore, the majority of banks and hospital owners have put their power generators on pavements, making it difficult for pedestrians. Citizens urged that the Khyber pakhtunkhwa government should take action to resolve the issue of encroachment in most commercial parts of the city.