Share:

MULTAN - Former Speaker National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of two CTD officials and heaped praise on security forces for ensuring peace in the country by rendering sacrifices and continuation of their relentless efforts to counter terrorism. Pakistan came into being following numerous sacrifices and later on security forces won peace in the fight against terrorism.

ut now terrorism was again rearing its head and the sons of Pakistan like Naveed Sadiq and Nasir Abbas Bati recently sacrificed their lives to ensure that the people of Pakistan could live in peace, Fakhar Imam said while talking to Akhtar Abbas Bati, the director of finance at MNS University Multan, by phone to convey condolences to him on his brother’s death in an attack in Khanewal. He said that martyrs live forever and commended their honesty and devotion to duty.

He prayed that may Almighty elevate the stature of Shuhada including Nasir Abbas Bati, grant them a place in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with courage, fortitude and patience.

ESTABLISHING SPECIAL DESK TO RESOLVE COMPLAINTS ORDERED

Managing Director WASA Jawad Kaleemullah, issued orders to establish a special desk for the redressal of citizens’ complaints.

He ordered to get resolved all the complaints of citizens regarding the provision of water and drainage facilities on time and permanent solutions to sewer-related complaints.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Friday. He warned action in case of non-removal of complaints in the given time frame. Meanwhile, he also ordered the Deputy Directors to make the de-silting campaign more efficient and effective in their respective limits so that the sewerage lines are cleaned and complaints resolved before the next monsoon season. He said that said any obstruction and negligence in the uninterrupted provision of water and drainage facilities to the citizens will not be tolerated.