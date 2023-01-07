Share:

SWABI - Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) of engineering sciences and Technology and Engro Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to promote research, industry connections, training, education, and employment opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

Engro’s vice-president for talent and culture, Arshia Saqib, manager talent acquisition, Qasim Hassan, and manager talent acquisition, Ms rukhama Mujtuba paid a visit to GIK Institute and met with Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute, and other officials.

Dr Farooq Sultan, Head of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialisation (ORIC), GIK Institute, and arshia saqib signed the agreement while Prof Khalid, Pro-Rectors, Deans, Department heads, and other authorities attended the signing event.

According to the MoU, engro will notify the GIK Institute placement office of relevant vacancies to encourage its graduates to apply for jobs; internship opportunities; propose the final year project for the students in consultation with the relevant faculties/departments; and schedule GIK Institute students’ visits to various engro subsidiaries’ plants.

Likewise, the GIK Institute will assist Engro in promoting relevant job postings to its alumni and recent graduates, as well as ensuring Engro’s participation/inclusion in relevant events, job fairs, seminars, workshops, training, events, publications, and so on.

Both parties shall investigate the possibility of conducting research and development projects, and the MoU entered into force immediately after signing, will last for an initial period of three years, may be reviewed or extended at any time by mutual written agreement of both parties, and shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the country.