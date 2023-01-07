Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 300 on Friday and was sold at Rs 183,700 against its sale at Rs183,400 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 257 and was sold at Rs 157,493 against Rs157,236, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 144,369 against its sale at Rs144,133, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs. 30 to Rs. 2,100 whereas that of 10 grams declined by Rs. 25.72 to Rs. 1800.41. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $1839 against its sale at $1848, the association reported.