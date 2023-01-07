Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said the government will decide when to hold general elections,

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said that the PPP will not let the “suicide attacker on the economy” hide behind the demand for early elections.

”Imran Khan knows that the accounting and accountability of the mega corruption scandals of the ladt four years is on the wall,” he maintained. Bukhari says the legal decisions of the Election Commission on contempt are expected soon. “Imran Khain us the leader of the corrupt,” Bukhari said and added that Imran khan had been taking dates from the Election Commission for eight years and had never appeared in the case.

“If the court issued a notice, then why did you go to appeal? If you are innocent, then face the law. Whenever there is an investigation into a matter you try to hide,” Bukhari said.

He added; “Imran Khan, why are you talking in gestures. You have to remain patient when you are out of power. You will be exposed in general elections.