ISLAMABAD- Pakistan’s Hamza Khan won two back-to-back matches to book his quarterfinal berth in the Boys U-19 category of the British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birminghamon Friday. According to information made available here, in the first fixture, Hamza downed Lazlo Godde 11-4, 11-9, 11-5 while in the third round, he edged passed Joachim Chuah 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6.In the quarterfinals, Hamza will compete against Omar Azzam of Egypt. Hamza’s compatriots Noor Zaman and AshabIrfan could not reach the quarterfinals as Noor lost to YassinShohdy 8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-13, 7-11 and AshabIrfanwas beaten by Rowan Damming 13-11, 7-11, 10-12, 5-11.In Boys U-13 category, Noumanbeat Egypt’s YassinBayumi 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11 and 11-6 and Ahmed Rayyanbeat England’s Ali Khalil 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 to make it into the quarterfinals. In Boys U-15, Pakistan’s Mubeen Khan lost to Jack Elriami 9-11, 7-11, 5-11.In Boys U-17, Abdullah Nawaz of Pakistan beat Harith Daniel Jeferi 11-7, 11-9, 11-7, however, he could not reach the quarters as he was beaten in the next round by Alex Broad Bridge 12-10, 6-11, 11-1, 9-11, 7-11.