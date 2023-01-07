Share:

LONDON - Prince Harry’s decision to call his autobiography “Spare” is a pointed reference to the brutal reality of a life defined by royal hierarchy -- an issue that has often plunged the family into crisis.

History has shown that the so-called “spare” to the heir to the throne, unburdened from the weight and expectation of leadership but always in its shadow, can become a loose cannon. Harry, the younger of King Charles III’s sons with Diana, Princess of Wales, was born in 1984, two years after Prince William. He earned a reputation as a party prince, admitting in his soon-to-be published memoirs that he smoked cannabis and snorted cocaine. Despite, or perhaps because of his waywardness, Harry remained popular with a public who still recalled the 12-yearold boy trudging forlornly behind his mother’s coffin at her funeral. That popularity rose further during his 10 years in the British Army, which included two tours of Afghanistan and from which he was seen to have matured. But the births of William’s three children saw him slip down the royal pecking order, though he still enjoyed a central role. However, his 2018 marriage to US actress Meghan Markle triggered a feud with his family that eventually saw him leaving royal duties and moving to California. Yet his unburdening since about his unhappy life as a “spare” has drained support in a UK currently struggling with a myriad of social and economic problems. His description of William as his “arch-nemesis” and of an alleged physical attack by his brother adds a Shakespearean dimension of power, jealousy and vengeance to the royal soap opera.

Queen Elizabeth II’s second son and Harry’s uncle, Andrew, overtook Princess Anne in the line of succession when he arrived in 1960. Also seen as a playboy prince, he served in the 1982 Falklands War as a Royal Navy helicopter pilot, which enhanced his reputation. But that came crashing down with the emergence of his friendship with convicted US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The 62-year-old Duke of York has been largely out of sight since claims, which he denies, that he had sex with one of Epstein’s victims.