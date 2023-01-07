Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has demanded 15-year Export Policy to boost exports of the country.

Faad Waheed, acting president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has called upon the government to formulate a 15-year Export Policy to give a long-term direction to the exporters for enhancing exports. He said that many members of ICCI from various sectors including, pharmaceuticals, IT, light engineering, food products including rice, fruits & vegetables, meat, marble, cement, textiles, pipes, furniture are doing exports to many countries and stressed that TDAP should include them in its foreign delegations so that they could explore new avenues of exports promotion. He said this while talking to Muhammad Naseer, Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Islamabad, during his visit to ICCI.

Faad Waheed said that TDAP’s trade officers should share market study reports with ICCI on a regular basis so that the business community can capitalize on the potential opportunities of trade and exports in foreign markets. He said that ICCI and TDAP are working for the same goal to enhance Pakistan’s trade and exports, therefore, close liaison between them is important to achieve these goals more effectively.

Nasir M. Qureshi, Karim Aziz Malik, Aamir Hussain, Hamayun Kabir, Sheikh Muhammad Ejaz, Ameer Hamza, Naeem Siddiqui, Khalid Chaudhry, Ms Parveen Khan and others also spoke at the occasion and highlighted various issues that needed the attention of TDAP for redress.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Naseer, Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Islamabad assured that he would try to address the issues highlighted by the members of ICCI to facilitate them in promoting trade and exports. He said that Pakistan’s major focus for exports is on EU and USA, but the recessionary trends in these markets are causing a fall in our exports, therefore, the business community should focus on non-traditional markets including Africa, Central Asia and ASEAN region that offer great prospects for exports.

Muhammad Naseer said that TDAP would cooperate with ICCI in exploring new markets for exports as we need to boost exports to improve the economy. He said that the business community should pay attention to regional trade as Pakistan has good potential to improve trade with Iran, Afghanistan and other regional countries. He said that TDAP is planning to organize an expo for women entrepreneurs in March in Islamabad that would provide them a good opportunity of handholding for exports. He assured that TDAP Islamabad would organize awareness programs in ICCI for the facilitation of exporters and importers.