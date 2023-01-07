Share:

Rawalpindi-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Friday expressed his extreme displeasure over the alarming surge in street crime in Rawalpindi and instructed the subordinates to accelerate the operations against criminals and anti-social elements.

“Supervisory officers who do not control crime shall not have the right to occupy the seat,” he said.

He also ordered conducting the targeted operations on a daily basis against drug mafia, gambling and other crime dens.

Additional teams of tourist and traffic police should be deployed for the convenience of tourists during the snowy season in Murree, the provincial police chief said.

The officials who take bribe from hotels, unreasonably harass tourists and have unprofessional behavior should be made an example of disgrace.

IG Punjab Amir Zulfiqar Khan also held an open court at Rawalpindi Police Lines and heard the public complaints against the police.

DPO Murree has been directed to remove illegal possession from land of a woman Anjum Malik and send report to CPO within two days.

SSP Investigation Rawalpindi has been directed to undertake inquiry of illegal detention of son of a woman citizen Rabia and send report within 24 hours.

According to details, IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan visited Rawalpindi and presided over the crime meeting. He also held open court in which a large number of complaints appeared and rendered the applications.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed to carve out comprehensive strategy to solve street crime and traffic problems in Rawalpindi city, especially the gangs involved in car and motorcycle theft and that snatching should be brought to justice.

IG Punjab directed DPO Murree to make full preparations to help the tourists during the snow season. He directed DPO Murree to go out in the field to inspect the services provided to the citizens and ensure provision of cooperation and protection to the public under his personal supervision.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed that police teams in plain clothes should be deployed in sensitive places, busy bazaars and markets, while the patrolling of forces, including the Dolphin Force, should be made more effective to prevent street crime. IG Punjab directed to revive and rearrange security plan of sensitive offices, educational institutions and other public places i.e. places of worship and accelerate combing operations across region.

He said that indiscriminate action should be taken against the criminals and mafias who are seizing the property of the citizens, while gangs of professional pickpockets should also be wiped out.

During the meeting, CPO Rawalpindi along with DPOs of Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Talgang gave a briefing about the crime graph and police performance of their districts.

According to details, on arrival at Police Lines Rawalpindi, the police squad paid salutations to IG Punjab Amir Zulfiqar Khan, IG Punjab placed floral wreaths on the martyrs’ memorial and recited Fateha for higher ranks of martyrs. IG Punjab reviewed the performance of Rawalpindi Region Police while presiding over the crime meeting. After the crime meeting, IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan met the delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and ordered RPO and CPO Rawalpindi to provide all possible support on business community matters. Hearing the problems of the citizens in the open court at Rawalpindi Police Lines and taking notice of the complaints of the citizens, IG Punjab issued orders to RPO and DPOs of region for immediate redressal of citizens issues. On the complaint of the evicted mother, CPO Rawalpindi was ordered to take immediate action to shift the woman to home and initiate an inquiry against her ASI son.

IGP Punjab directed DPO Murree to remove illegal possession from land of a woman Anjum Malik and send report to CPO within two days. He also directed SSP Investigation Rawalpindi to undertake inquiry of illegal detention of son of a woman citizen Rabia and send report to CPO within 24 hours. IG Punjab expressed displeasure over the delay in police action on the theft incident at Ghulam Sakina’s house. He directed the CPO Rawalpindi to inquire into the matter and provide immediate justice.

Similarly, IG Punjab took action on the requests of citizens from Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal and ordered DPOs of the three districts to solve the matter within a day and send the report to the Central Police Office. IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that selfless service and safety of the citizens is the prime responsibility of the police in which no negligence will be tolerated. IG Punjab said that after Rawalpindi, I will also visit other regions and districts of Punjab.