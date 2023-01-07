Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan gave ‘Shabash’ to Rahim Yar Khan Police for safely res­cuing six citizens from the clutches of kidnappers.

He appreciated the police team and supervisory offi­cers participating in the op­eration against kidnappers.

While appreciating the per­formance, IG Punjab directed to intensify crackdown against the organized groups that kidnap citizens. He said that special combing operations should be conducted against the criminals involved in such crimes. According to details, Rahim Yar Khan police team rescued the citizens from the clutches of the accused after the exchange of fire at Pul Faq­iran Raini Canal area. Among those recovered are six citi­zens of Rawalpindi, Haripur and Mandi Bahauddin