ATTOCK - PTI central leader and former SAPM Syed Zulfi Bukhari said that imported government is trying to delay general elections but Imran Khan will be victorious whenever elections will be held.

He said this while addressing a gathering in village Chakki where a large number of people led by Union Council Chakki Vice Chairman Qazi Mukhtiar announced to join PTI.

Zulfi said that he would contest election from this constituency (NA 50 Attock) and will win and said that a lot of development will take place in this constituency which is being ignored since independence.

He said that during PTI tenure, a large number of development schemes had been completed in this constituency at the cost of millions of rupees and recently tenders have been issued for the remaining schemes.

Zulfi said that on his request, Punjab govt has given approval for upgradation of two schools while the remaining schools will be upgraded soon. Zulfi said Khunda Jand Road has already been carpeted benefiting thousands of people and thanked Qazi Mukhtiar and his group for joining PTI.

Meanwhile, MPA Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, former federal minister Syed Wajid Bukhari and Focal Person Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari (all from PTI) called on former federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad (PML-N) and inquired about his health.