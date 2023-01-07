Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said on Saturday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan attached importance to the national interests of the country while taking key decisions.

The chief minister met former Punjab Assembly speaker Afzal Sahi and lawyer Faisal Chaudhry and they discussed the development projects in Jhelum and Faisalabad. Mr. Elahi said the direction of the Punjab government was right but the politics of the federal government was based on insincerity and it had ruined the country’s economy in a few months.

He added that the dishonest politics of the ruling coalition had put the country on the brink of destruction. The Pakistan Democratic Movement parties, he said, could not compete with Imran Khan.