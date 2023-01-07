Share:

LAHORE- DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi has said that the Inter-Collegiate Games (Men & Women) will be held from January 22-26 at tehsil level while the Inter-Division Collegiate Games will be held from February 1-6. He said this while chairing an important meeting to review arrangements of Inter-Collegiate Games and Talent Hunt Programme (Olympic Dream) at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.Director Sports Chand Perveen, all Divisional Sports Officers of Punjab, Assistant Director Department of Higher EducationPunjab Waqas Akbar participated in the meeting.

All the divisional sports officers of Punjab presented the report of their respective division in the meeting.Addressing the meeting,Tariq Qureshi said theSBP is fully cooperating with Punjab Higher Education Department for the successful holding of Inter-Collegiate Games.