ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar Friday held a virtual meeting with Jin Liqun, president of Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB).

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar extended felicitations to the president AIIB for assuming second term as bank’s president. The finance minister highlighted deep rooted friendship between the bank and Pakistan for supporting Pakistan in difficult times.

The finance minister highlighted the economic outlook of the country and said that the present government inherited week economic legacy but is focusing on fixing things in right direction and is introducing reforms in all sectors to achieve economic growth and development. He said that due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country is destined for progress and development.

Finance minister also apprised the president AIIB of damages caused by the floods in Pakistan and its impact on the economy of Pakistan. The forthcoming Donor’s Conference in Geneva was also discussed in the meeting. The finance minister also extended invitation to the president AIIB to visit Pakistan in 2023. The president AIIB lauded the relationship between Pakistan and the AIIB and appreciated Pakistan for being an excellent member of the AIIB. The president appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the present government for social uplift of the masses. He highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment and extended AIIB’s complete support and cooperation to Pakistan.

The finance minister thanked the president AIIB for his continuous support to Pakistan for the sustainable economic development of the country.