KARACHI - Japanese acting Consul General Yasushi Nakagawa called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Friday. They discussed issues of mutual interests, promotion of economic and trade cooperation, and investment in the province. Governor Kamran Tessori said that the relations between Pakistan and Japan were getting stronger and Pakistan accords high value to its friendly ties with Japan. He said that the investors of Japan could benefit from the business opportunities in Sindh and the rest of the country.