KARACHI - President Karachi traders union Hammad Poonewala on Friday refused to comply with the federal government’s decision of early closure of markets in a bid to conserve energy. Mr Poonewala said the government’s decision would subside the energy crisis but the creation of more energy. “Solar energy should be promoted and taxes on solar energy should be abolished,” he added. It may be noted that the federal cabinet has approved the proposal to get shops and markets closed early as part of its energy conservation efforts. The federal and all provinces have decided to close the markets and bazaars at 8:30pm as the country faced over 7,440MW power shortfall. The decision was made in the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.