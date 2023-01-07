Share:

KARACHI-A woman was shot dead during a street robbery in Karachi on Friday. According to police, the incident took place in Gulistan-e-Johar area of the megacity. The woman, identified as Sana Tariq, was on her way to buy some medicines with her brother. Some armed men intercepted them and attempted to rob them of valuables. On resistance, they opened fire and left Sana Tariq with critical injuries. She was rushed to hospital but could not survive. Police registered a case and launched investigation. It is to be noted here that the street crimes are on the rise in the financial hub of the country. People are robbed of valuables at gunpoint and shot at for offering resistance.